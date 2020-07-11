Apartment List
123 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glendale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
23 Units Available
City Center
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,100
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,422
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
24 Units Available
City Center
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,057
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,423
1222 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
22 Units Available
Tropico
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
985 sqft
Life changes, let The Link redefine yours! Located in Glendale, CA, our brand-new community combines Southern California’s vibrant lifestyle with the glamour we all desire.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
13 Units Available
Vineyard
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,368
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,554
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Moorpark
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
917 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Verdugo Woodlands
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
49 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,620
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Greater Griffith Park
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,197
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
950 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE ON SELECT UNITS! PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Westlake
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,475
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,610
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 minutes to I-101, I-110, and area shops. Each home features crown molding, designer finishes, and lots of closet space. This newly restored community sits in a 1920s-style building.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Delta
1616 Delta Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
600 sqft
Near Echo Park Lake and Sunset Boulevard. Amenities include on-site laundry, alarm system and ample parking. Pet-friendly. Each apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd, Burbank, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,024
1408 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1443 sqft
Luxury awaits at Taiko Village Condos & Townhomes. Our modern Burbank apartments offer contemporary 1 and 3 bedroom condos as well as 2 bedroom tri-level town homes. Taiko Village now offers short-term leases and furnished unit options.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
71 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
155 Units Available
Hollywood
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue, West Hollywood, CA
Studio
$2,495
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
963 sqft
NOW LEASING! Oscar-worthy design. A-list location. Lust-worthy amenities. Modera Hollywood offers an iconic lifestyle most people only dream about. Homes feature an advanced technology package with Internet-of-Things connected devices.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
15 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,830
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1006 sqft
Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
41 Units Available
Mid-City West
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,647
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,138
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
959 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
27 Units Available
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,082
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,585
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1066 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,580
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1160 sqft
Modern homes within a historic building in downtown LA. Tenants get access to a media room with billiards table, 24-hour fitness center and meeting space. Near Angel City Brewery, Grand Central Market and The Broad.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,870
1035 sqft
Located in the Financial District of LA. Loft-style apartments with luxury fixtures and decor, a modern kitchen and in-home laundry facilities. Community includes a gym, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Hollywood Hills West
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$3,130
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,614
1297 sqft
A few minutes from Hollywood High School. Patio and balconies. Amenities include volleyball and tennis court, playground, pool, hot tub and clubhouse. Guest suites available. Updated appliances and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
12 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,947
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
City Guide for Glendale, CA

Glendale is nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains on the eastern edge of the San Fernando Valley, Glendale is a popular choice for renters who want to live close to the frenzy of the City of Angels without getting stuck in the thick of it. Sound like the right fit you? Then read on, and we’ll have you set up in a premium pad in (arguably) L.A. County’s most picturesque community in no time!

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Glendale, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glendale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Glendale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

