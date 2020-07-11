123 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA with move-in specials
Glendale is nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains on the eastern edge of the San Fernando Valley, Glendale is a popular choice for renters who want to live close to the frenzy of the City of Angels without getting stuck in the thick of it. Sound like the right fit you? Then read on, and we’ll have you set up in a premium pad in (arguably) L.A. County’s most picturesque community in no time!
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Glendale apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Glendale apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.