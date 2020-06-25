All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

206 Soco Drive

206 Soco Dr · No Longer Available
Location

206 Soco Dr, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo with 2 car garage in Soco Walk near Downtown Fullerton. This home is freshly painted and features beautiful upgrades with a designers touch including wood flooring, granite counters, built in cabinets and a bright and airy floor plan. Washer and dryer, refrigerator and Ring doorbell are included. It has one ground floor bedroom, two master suites upstairs and upstairs laundry. It is walking distance to the Metrolink and Amtrak Stations, and the Downtown Fullerton restaurants and nightlife. Enjoy an easy commute to Downtown LA and the Downtown Fullerton lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Soco Drive have any available units?
206 Soco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Soco Drive have?
Some of 206 Soco Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Soco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Soco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Soco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 206 Soco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 206 Soco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 Soco Drive offers parking.
Does 206 Soco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Soco Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Soco Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Soco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Soco Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Soco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Soco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Soco Drive has units with dishwashers.
