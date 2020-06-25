206 Soco Drive

Amenities

Newer 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo with 2 car garage in Soco Walk near Downtown Fullerton. This home is freshly painted and features beautiful upgrades with a designers touch including wood flooring, granite counters, built in cabinets and a bright and airy floor plan. Washer and dryer, refrigerator and Ring doorbell are included. It has one ground floor bedroom, two master suites upstairs and upstairs laundry. It is walking distance to the Metrolink and Amtrak Stations, and the Downtown Fullerton restaurants and nightlife. Enjoy an easy commute to Downtown LA and the Downtown Fullerton lifestyle.