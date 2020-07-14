Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to Le Mar Apartments in sunny Fullerton, California. Our low-key apartment home community is located in the heart of Orange County just off I-5. With easy access to California State University Fullerton, local parks, fine dining, great shopping, and entertainment hot spots, let Le Mar be your gateway to fun and excitement in Fullerton!

At Le Mar Apartments, we’ve taken care of all of your needs. Our spacious and inviting apartment homes were designed with you in mind; there’s something for everyone at Le Mar. Our great apartment amenities feature air conditioning, covered parking, a dishwasher and microwave, including so much more! Le Mar Apartments offers residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

Great apartment home living extends past your front door. That’s why we’ve crafted our community to accommodate you! We are proud to include beautiful landscaping to kick back and enjoy. We also offer a laundry facility for your convenience and online service requests and