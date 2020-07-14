All apartments in Fullerton
Le Mar Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

Le Mar Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
257 South Gilbert Street · (714) 276-1809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

257 South Gilbert Street, Fullerton, CA 92801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Le Mar Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home to Le Mar Apartments in sunny Fullerton, California. Our low-key apartment home community is located in the heart of Orange County just off I-5. With easy access to California State University Fullerton, local parks, fine dining, great shopping, and entertainment hot spots, let Le Mar be your gateway to fun and excitement in Fullerton!
At Le Mar Apartments, we’ve taken care of all of your needs. Our spacious and inviting apartment homes were designed with you in mind; there’s something for everyone at Le Mar. Our great apartment amenities feature air conditioning, covered parking, a dishwasher and microwave, including so much more! Le Mar Apartments offers residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Great apartment home living extends past your front door. That’s why we’ve crafted our community to accommodate you! We are proud to include beautiful landscaping to kick back and enjoy. We also offer a laundry facility for your convenience and online service requests and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. true.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Le Mar Apartments have any available units?
Le Mar Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does Le Mar Apartments have?
Some of Le Mar Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Le Mar Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Le Mar Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Le Mar Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Le Mar Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does Le Mar Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Le Mar Apartments offers parking.
Does Le Mar Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Le Mar Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Le Mar Apartments have a pool?
No, Le Mar Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Le Mar Apartments have accessible units?
No, Le Mar Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Le Mar Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Le Mar Apartments has units with dishwashers.
