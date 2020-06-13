Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
25 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,040
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,954
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,543
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Fullerton
12 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,855
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Downtown Fullerton
5 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,929
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
129 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
2 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22
1521 South Pomona Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
881 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in a Beautiful Complex! - This charming and spacious one bedroom condominium is located in the heart of Fullerton. The complex is unique and updated, lined with foliage, and provides an abundance of outdoor space.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 Hilltop Court
2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2309 sqft
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
100 S. Lincoln ave
100 South Lincoln Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
**Text for a Private home tour**VERY CLEAN, NEW 6&quot; Plank flooring, New paint, Garage + Driveway parkingbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building.Private Patio with morning sun.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
419 E Commonwealth Avenue
419 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1307 sqft
Great location in downtown Fullerton. This townhouse has been refreshed and ready for a new tenant - new paint, carpet, stove, oven, and more. 3 bedrooms (all upstairs) are large with high ceilings.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
401 Thunderbird Court
401 Thunderbird Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Wonderful end unit home in Fairway Village with very few stairs. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom create abundant light. New sliding doors in both Living room and Master bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
1600 S Euclid St
1600 South Euclid Street, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
850 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that we are under new management and will be going through upgrades.

1 of 8

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
1573 Avenida Selva
1573 Avenida Selva, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1146 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedrooms 1.75 baths townhome in Amberwood. Private end unit with gated front entry. Remodeled kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Two car garage with direct access, private patio, association pools, spas and tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Fullerton
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
City Guide for Fullerton, CA

Welcome to Fullerton, a pleasant, palm-tree lined city spotted with spunky neighborhoods, huge parks, and plenty of golf courses. But, there's far more going on than meets the eye. Let's fill up on Fullerton facts, shall we?

Having trouble with Craigslist Fullerton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fullerton, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fullerton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

