187 Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA with parking

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
112 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
67 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
8 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
1 Unit Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
1 Unit Available
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3028-36 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alluring 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in a desirable Neighborhood, small community, only 7 apartments! this exquisite apartment won't last long! Call for more details.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
715 Malvern Ave
715 Malvern Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1815 sqft
Single Family Home in Golden Hills w/Garage and Spacious Yard - Single level home in Golden Hills area of Fullerton. Three bedroom, two bath plus den, family room, and living room. -Recent updates throughout the home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 Wavertree Ln
1515 Wavertree Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1059 sqft
1515 Wavertree Ln Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon: 2 Bd 2Ba Townhome with Garage near CalState Fullerton! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is conveniently located near Cal State Fullerton, shopping and

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Homestead
1942 North Deerpark Drive, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
The Homestead Apartments - Property Id: 302604 **DISCOUNTED PRICE MOVE IN NOW** * SECURITY DEPOSIT: only $199 for a limited time * WE ACCEPT CO SIGNERS Personal Message me for a tour Fullerton, CA NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!! (Located in Quiet

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
2212 Central Avenue
2212 Central Avenue, Fullerton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1971 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home in Fullerton + 2 car garage APG Properties (DRE #01525202) This home is available, but Public showings are paused. Please view the virtual tour provided.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2222 Hilltop Court
2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
2309 sqft
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3005 MADISON AVE
3005 Madison Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1562 sqft
3005 MADISON AVE Available 07/31/20 FULLERTON TOWNHOUSE NEAR CSUF AVAILABLE LATE JULY***TAKING APPLICATIONS*** - BE THE FIRST TO APPLY FOR THIS SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE ON A TREE LINED STREET.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1238 Longview Drive
1238 Longview Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2433 sqft
Spacious One Story 3b/2.5 bath in Fullerton Hills Available NOW!!! - This gorgeous spacious one story 2,400 sq ft house is sitting on a 0.3 acres lot with great backyard views and landscaping. The unique home features 3 large bedrooms and 2.
City Guide for Fullerton, CA

Welcome to Fullerton, a pleasant, palm-tree lined city spotted with spunky neighborhoods, huge parks, and plenty of golf courses. But, there's far more going on than meets the eye. Let's fill up on Fullerton facts, shall we?

Having trouble with Craigslist Fullerton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fullerton, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fullerton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

