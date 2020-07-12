/
downtown fullerton
158 Apartments for rent in Downtown Fullerton, Fullerton, CA
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
11 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
7 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
517 Williamson Avenue
517 Williamson Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
Great Fully Detached Private Unit Upstairs above 2 Private 2 Car Garages. 2 Bedrooms. A) Master Bedroom with Attached Bathroom. B) Hallway Bedroom with Hallway Bathroom. Open Floor Plan Kitchen. Remodeled. New Flooring. Fresh Paint. PRIVATE UNIT..
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Fullerton
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
31 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,006
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,953
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
13 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1216 Eadington Ave
1216 South Eadington Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316791 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY BY SEASON.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
715 Malvern Ave
715 Malvern Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1815 sqft
Single Family Home in Golden Hills w/Garage and Spacious Yard - Single level home in Golden Hills area of Fullerton. Three bedroom, two bath plus den, family room, and living room. -Recent updates throughout the home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1238 Longview Drive
1238 Longview Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2433 sqft
Spacious One Story 3b/2.5 bath in Fullerton Hills Available NOW!!! - This gorgeous spacious one story 2,400 sq ft house is sitting on a 0.3 acres lot with great backyard views and landscaping. The unique home features 3 large bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
100 S. Lincoln ave
100 South Lincoln Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1 sqft
VERY CLEAN and ready for immediate move inNEW 6" Plank flooring, New paint, Garage + Driveway parkingbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building.Private Patio with morning sun.
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
218 S. Montague Ave
218 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1072 sqft
Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds.
Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
1600 S Euclid St
1600 South Euclid Street, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
850 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that we are under new management and will be going through upgrades.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
424 E Truslow Ave
424 E Truslow Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
450 sqft
$1000 Off 1 Month! Lovely units + Parking by CSUF! - Property Id: 317823 Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties This lovely unit has everything you need! Call us today to set up a tour! 1 Bed, 1 Bath with Parking for one
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1121 N Richman Avenue
1121 North Richman Avenue, Fullerton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1980 sqft
What a beautiful place to call home! Nestled on the charming tree lined street of Richman Avenue in the prestigious neighborhood of Golden Hill.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Fullerton
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
16 Units Available
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,780
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1044 sqft
Vivere Flats is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
5 Units Available
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,065
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1298 sqft
Refreshing, vibrant architecture. Right off I-5 near the Platinum Triangle. Beautiful courtyard, pool, hot tub area and clubhouse. Updated, luxurious amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Lots of storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
18 Units Available
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,609
1290 sqft
Lofty ceilings, exquisite bathtubs and built-in fireplaces make this Orange County apartment complex one of the most desirable around. Close to the Honda Center and I-5, onsite benefits include pool table, internet access and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 05:42pm
5 Units Available
Avanti
650 W Broadway, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,841
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
845 sqft
Brightly lit kitchen with all appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. Swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, coffee bar and on-site laundry facilities. Garage space available, and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 12 at 12:14pm
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charleston Square Gardens in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
