174 Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fullerton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Downtown Fullerton
Downtown Fullerton
4 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$2,013
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,954
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
83 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
131 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Fullerton
14 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,845
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1501 S Pacific Drive
1501 Pacific Drive, Fullerton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1309 sqft
Fantastic single story home in Sunny Hills High School district! This 4bd/2ba home sits on a spacious 7300sf corner lot with lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
502 E. Chapman
502 East Chapman Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1764 sqft
502 E. Chapman Available 06/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1901 E Wilshire Ave
1901 East Wilshire Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Charming property in a quiet neighborhood! HURRY WILL NOT LAST LONG! MOVE IN READY! (RLNE4360457)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22
1521 South Pomona Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
881 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in a Beautiful Complex! - This charming and spacious one bedroom condominium is located in the heart of Fullerton. The complex is unique and updated, lined with foliage, and provides an abundance of outdoor space.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
115 N Yale Avenue
115 North Yale Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1140 sqft
Great location in Fullerton. Close to schools and shopping center. Well maintained and care for. Great size kitchen with new stainless steal appliances. Hardwood floor. Large living room and god sizes bedrooms with ceiling fans.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
928 Whitewater Drive
928 North Whitewater Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1186 sqft
This is a high demand area one of Fullerton’s most sought after neighborhoods. Totally upgraded. Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse. Spacious master suite with cathedrial-vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet.

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
218 S. Montague Ave
218 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1072 sqft
Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds.

Last updated April 4 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
1600 S Euclid St
1600 South Euclid Street, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
850 sqft
We are pleased to inform you that we are under new management and will be going through upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Fullerton
Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Brea-Olinda
9 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,450
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
City Guide for Fullerton, CA

Welcome to Fullerton, a pleasant, palm-tree lined city spotted with spunky neighborhoods, huge parks, and plenty of golf courses. But, there's far more going on than meets the eye. Let's fill up on Fullerton facts, shall we?

Having trouble with Craigslist Fullerton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fullerton, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fullerton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

