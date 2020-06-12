Apartment List
/
CA
/
fullerton
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

158 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Downtown Fullerton
13 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1033 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
22 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1336 Mc Fadden Drive
1336 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1177 sqft
Price Reduction Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Amerige Heights complex in Fullerton. Freshly painted plus new shutters. Bright & airy. Great Schools: Fisler Elementary, Parks Jr High & there outstanding Sunny Hills high school.

1 of 8

Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
1573 Avenida Selva
1573 Avenida Selva, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1146 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedrooms 1.75 baths townhome in Amberwood. Private end unit with gated front entry. Remodeled kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Two car garage with direct access, private patio, association pools, spas and tennis court.
Results within 1 mile of Fullerton
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Continental
1151 South Walnut Street, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Continental in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1116 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lowell
19 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Brea-Olinda
10 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1095 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
6 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1000 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
758 Stone Harbor Circle
758 Stone Harbor Circle, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
973 sqft
Beautiful condo in La Habra! - This home is located in adorable condominium in the La Habra area. The Stone Harbor Circle community features a pool, spa, and BBQ located in the center for all residents.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
1935 W Clipper Lane
1935 West Clipper Lane, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1002 sqft
Beautifully 2 story condo with 1,002 sq. ft. of living space featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage located in the tranquil Lakeview Townhomes community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1257 Rosecrans Avenue
1257 Rosecrans Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1178 sqft
Welcome to the Racquet Club Villas North. This wonderful bright and airy, move in ready unit condo that features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Enter through the front door into a bright and airy open living room.

June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report. Fullerton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fullerton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report. Fullerton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fullerton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fullerton rents declined slightly over the past month

Fullerton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fullerton stand at $1,578 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,027 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fullerton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fullerton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fullerton

    As rents have increased slightly in Fullerton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fullerton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fullerton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,027 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Fullerton.
    • While Fullerton's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fullerton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Fullerton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFullerton 3 BedroomsFullerton Accessible ApartmentsFullerton Apartments under $1,400Fullerton Apartments under $1500
    Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with GarageFullerton Apartments with GymFullerton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFullerton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFullerton Apartments with ParkingFullerton Apartments with Pool
    Fullerton Apartments with Washer-DryerFullerton Cheap PlacesFullerton Dog Friendly ApartmentsFullerton Furnished ApartmentsFullerton Pet Friendly PlacesFullerton Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
    Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
    West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Fullerton

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonHope International University
    Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
    Pacific Oaks College