Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Alluring 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in a desirable Neighborhood, small community, only 7 apartments! this exquisite apartment won't last long! Call for more details.



Close to town, this apartment is located in the heart of Fullerton! Lots of Upscale restaurant and shopping centers. This classic apartment comes with newly installed plank wood floors, freshly painted, A/C available, spacious living room, garage, Bright and Open Kitchen, Upgrades all through out.