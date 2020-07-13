Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Designed to soothe the soul and please the eye, the Streams Apartments is ready to become your oasis of tranquility amidst the city bustle. Ideally located, our apartments in Fullerton, CA, mix the perks of living downtown with the convenience of a secluded address so that you can enjoy a stress-free lifestyle. Pets welcome!



Live adjacent to rambling stream and discover spacious floor plans that range from junior one-bedroom studios to two-bedroom apartments, along with a curated list of interior features and impeccable community amenities. The kitchens are fully equipped, with some units offer washer and dryer hookups and attached garages. Outside, a large pool and spa/sauna are available for residence use, while fitness center, resident clubhouse and community events hosted by our Apartment Life team make sure you always have something to do. For added peace of mind, we made sure our community offers garages and additional storage for those that need it.



What seals the deal i