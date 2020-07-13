All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

The Streams

Open Now until 6pm
1261 Deerpark Dr · (714) 709-2244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 236 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,657

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 248 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,713

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,714

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 002 · Avail. now

$2,044

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 007 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 001 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Streams.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Designed to soothe the soul and please the eye, the Streams Apartments is ready to become your oasis of tranquility amidst the city bustle. Ideally located, our apartments in Fullerton, CA, mix the perks of living downtown with the convenience of a secluded address so that you can enjoy a stress-free lifestyle. Pets welcome!

Live adjacent to rambling stream and discover spacious floor plans that range from junior one-bedroom studios to two-bedroom apartments, along with a curated list of interior features and impeccable community amenities. The kitchens are fully equipped, with some units offer washer and dryer hookups and attached garages. Outside, a large pool and spa/sauna are available for residence use, while fitness center, resident clubhouse and community events hosted by our Apartment Life team make sure you always have something to do. For added peace of mind, we made sure our community offers garages and additional storage for those that need it.

What seals the deal i

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $50
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Streams have any available units?
The Streams has 11 units available starting at $1,657 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Streams have?
Some of The Streams's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Streams currently offering any rent specials?
The Streams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Streams pet-friendly?
Yes, The Streams is pet friendly.
Does The Streams offer parking?
Yes, The Streams offers parking.
Does The Streams have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Streams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Streams have a pool?
Yes, The Streams has a pool.
Does The Streams have accessible units?
Yes, The Streams has accessible units.
Does The Streams have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Streams has units with dishwashers.
