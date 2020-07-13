All apartments in Fullerton
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
Amerige Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

Amerige Pointe Apartments

1001 Starbuck St · (714) 497-1993
Rent Special
$1,000 off move in special* restrictions apply
Location

1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA 92833

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F302 · Avail. now

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit L202 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 724 sqft

Unit 9-228 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E306 · Avail. now

$2,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Unit A306 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,680

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amerige Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
gym
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
carport
conference room
dog park
game room
media room
pool table
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Urban Sophistication Meets Suburban Relaxation in Fullerton, California

Welcome home to luxurious comfort at Amerige Pointe Apartments. Located in the acclaimed neighborhood of Amerige Heights, a premier master-planned development, our community offers all the perks of relaxed suburban living. Join our apartments in Fullerton, CA, and surround yourself with any commodity you might need, from fantastic amenities to quality shopping and dining.

A sun-drenched pool with an expansive sundeck, spa, and cabanas, together with an al-fresco veranda with BBQs and an outdoor fireplace immerse you into a life of leisure. Your experience continues inside our spacious studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, which have been remodeled to offer you the highest degree of comfort. Enjoy spacious layouts featuring optional dens, lofts, and attached garages, a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amerige Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Amerige Pointe Apartments has 11 units available starting at $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does Amerige Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Amerige Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amerige Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Amerige Pointe Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $1,000 off move in special* restrictions apply
Is Amerige Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Amerige Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Amerige Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Amerige Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Amerige Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amerige Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amerige Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Amerige Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Amerige Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Amerige Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Amerige Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amerige Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
