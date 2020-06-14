Apartment List
/
CA
/
fullerton
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

143 Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA with garage

Fullerton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
28 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Fullerton
14 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,845
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Downtown Fullerton
4 Units Available
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,894
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:07am
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,170
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
1 Unit Available
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
The 3028-36 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1501 S Pacific Drive
1501 Pacific Drive, Fullerton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1309 sqft
Fantastic single story home in Sunny Hills High School district! This 4bd/2ba home sits on a spacious 7300sf corner lot with lots of natural light.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1901 E Wilshire Ave
1901 East Wilshire Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Charming property in a quiet neighborhood! HURRY WILL NOT LAST LONG! MOVE IN READY! (RLNE4360457)

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1238 Longview Drive
1238 Longview Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2433 sqft
1238 Longview Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious One Story 3b/2.5 bath in Fullerton Hills Available NOW!!! - This gorgeous spacious one story 2,400 sq ft house is sitting on a 0.3 acres lot with great backyard views and landscaping.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2222 Hilltop Court
2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2309 sqft
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1521 S. Pomona Ave., A22
1521 South Pomona Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
881 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo in a Beautiful Complex! - This charming and spacious one bedroom condominium is located in the heart of Fullerton. The complex is unique and updated, lined with foliage, and provides an abundance of outdoor space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
230 N. Yale Ave
230 North Yale Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1200 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom Fullerton Back House - Charming 2 bedroom back house in great Fullerton neighborhood. Open concept living room and dining room with laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings create bright and airy space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
100 S. Lincoln ave
100 South Lincoln Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
**Text for a Private home tour**VERY CLEAN, NEW 6&quot; Plank flooring, New paint, Garage + Driveway parkingbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building.Private Patio with morning sun.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1157 Jewett Drive
1157 Jewett Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1777 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1157 Jewett Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1327 Hewitt Court
1327 Hewitt Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1327 Hewitt Court in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2948 Primrose Lane
2948 Primrose Lane, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1491 sqft
** Most popular townhouse complex as well as known "Maison De Fleur" community ** Very convenient location with 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1312 Phillips Drive
1312 Phillips Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1524 sqft
The best-designed Floor Plans in Gallery Walk condo in Amerige Heights with the only two-level condominium. Very quiet location with New interior painting and professional cleaning.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
419 E Commonwealth Avenue
419 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1307 sqft
Great location in downtown Fullerton. This townhouse has been refreshed and ready for a new tenant - new paint, carpet, stove, oven, and more. 3 bedrooms (all upstairs) are large with high ceilings.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1347 Mc Fadden Drive
1347 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1347 Mc Fadden Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Fullerton, CA

Welcome to Fullerton, a pleasant, palm-tree lined city spotted with spunky neighborhoods, huge parks, and plenty of golf courses. But, there's far more going on than meets the eye. Let's fill up on Fullerton facts, shall we?

Having trouble with Craigslist Fullerton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fullerton, CA

Fullerton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFullerton 3 BedroomsFullerton Accessible ApartmentsFullerton Apartments under $1,400Fullerton Apartments under $1500
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with GarageFullerton Apartments with GymFullerton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFullerton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFullerton Apartments with ParkingFullerton Apartments with Pool
Fullerton Apartments with Washer-DryerFullerton Cheap PlacesFullerton Dog Friendly ApartmentsFullerton Furnished ApartmentsFullerton Pet Friendly PlacesFullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College