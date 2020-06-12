108 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
3 Units Available
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
961 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Magnolia Tree in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
$
131 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
26 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,547
1173 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Downtown Fullerton
12 Units Available
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
8 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1033 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
$
82 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
8 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
2 Units Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
2 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
860 sqft
Welcome home to Le Mar Apartments in sunny Fullerton, California. Our low-key apartment home community is located in the heart of Orange County just off I-5.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
100 S. Lincoln ave
100 South Lincoln Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1 sqft
**Text for a Private home tour**VERY CLEAN, NEW 6&quot; Plank flooring, New paint, Garage + Driveway parkingbr FEATURESTownhouse style apartment. Friendly 4-unit building.Private Patio with morning sun.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1257 Rosecrans Avenue
1257 Rosecrans Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1178 sqft
Welcome to the Racquet Club Villas North. This wonderful bright and airy, move in ready unit condo that features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Enter through the front door into a bright and airy open living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive
1111 Creekside Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
928 Whitewater Drive
928 North Whitewater Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1186 sqft
This is a high demand area one of Fullerton’s most sought after neighborhoods. Totally upgraded. Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse. Spacious master suite with cathedrial-vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Downtown Fullerton
1 Unit Available
160 Soco Drive
160 Soco Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1819 sqft
Desirable SOCO walk community in Downtown Fullerton. Living area is complete with living room, dining area, kitchen, and spacious 2 bedroom and 2 full bath. Inside laundry is conveniently located in living area hallway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
1336 Mc Fadden Drive
1336 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1177 sqft
Price Reduction Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Amerige Heights complex in Fullerton. Freshly painted plus new shutters. Bright & airy. Great Schools: Fisler Elementary, Parks Jr High & there outstanding Sunny Hills high school.

June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report. Fullerton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fullerton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fullerton rents declined slightly over the past month

Fullerton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fullerton stand at $1,578 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,027 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fullerton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fullerton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fullerton

    As rents have increased slightly in Fullerton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fullerton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fullerton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,027 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Fullerton.
    • While Fullerton's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fullerton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Fullerton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

