122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA

10 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1327 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
The 3028-36 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.

1 Unit Available
222 N Berkeley Ave
222 North Berkeley Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1450 sqft
Lovely Craftsman Home near Downtown Fullerton. 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom & 2 car garage - Lovely Craftsman Home near Downtown Fullerton.

1 Unit Available
1933 Canyon Dr.
1933 North Canyon Drive, Fullerton, CA
Sweet Yellow Home - Beautiful well-maintained two stories 5 bedrooms and 3 baths home in Desirable Sunny Hills neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
502 E. Chapman
502 East Chapman Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1764 sqft
502 E. Chapman Available 06/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
1238 Longview Drive
1238 Longview Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2433 sqft
1238 Longview Drive Available 07/01/20 Spacious One Story 3b/2.5 bath in Fullerton Hills Available NOW!!! - This gorgeous spacious one story 2,400 sq ft house is sitting on a 0.3 acres lot with great backyard views and landscaping.

1 Unit Available
2222 Hilltop Court
2222 Hilltop Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2309 sqft
Breathtaking view from Large Fullerton Home! - This amazing breathtaking home in Fullerton has an absolutely amazing view! Large formal living room with fireplace, high ceilings, and french doors to the back patio.

1 Unit Available
1327 Hewitt Court
1327 Hewitt Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1327 Hewitt Court in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
2948 Primrose Lane
2948 Primrose Lane, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1491 sqft
** Most popular townhouse complex as well as known "Maison De Fleur" community ** Very convenient location with 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 Unit Available
1312 Phillips Drive
1312 Phillips Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1524 sqft
The best-designed Floor Plans in Gallery Walk condo in Amerige Heights with the only two-level condominium. Very quiet location with New interior painting and professional cleaning.

1 Unit Available
419 E Commonwealth Avenue
419 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1307 sqft
Great location in downtown Fullerton. This townhouse has been refreshed and ready for a new tenant - new paint, carpet, stove, oven, and more. 3 bedrooms (all upstairs) are large with high ceilings.

1 Unit Available
1347 Mc Fadden Drive
1347 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1347 Mc Fadden Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
401 Thunderbird Court
401 Thunderbird Court, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1572 sqft
Wonderful end unit home in Fairway Village with very few stairs. Vaulted ceilings in Living Room and Master bedroom create abundant light. New sliding doors in both Living room and Master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
1658 Island Drive
1658 Island Drive, Fullerton, CA
Beautiful two story family home with fantastic golf course view in exclusive " ISLAN " community. The home is open floor plan with high ceiling, largest model plan #4 which has a one bedroom and full bathroom downstairs.

1 Unit Available
1256 Mendez Drive
1256 Mendez Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1502 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1256 Mendez Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1128 Armstrong Drive
1128 Armstrong Drive, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1695 sqft
Turnkey House in Amerige heights. 3 Bed rooms and 3 Bath rooms, 1 bed room and 1 bath room is on downstairs, Open and spacious floor plan. upgraded hard floor and carpet. Kitchen with Island. attached 2 car garage with direct access.

1 Unit Available
115 N Yale Avenue
115 North Yale Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1140 sqft
Great location in Fullerton. Close to schools and shopping center. Well maintained and care for. Great size kitchen with new stainless steal appliances. Hardwood floor. Large living room and god sizes bedrooms with ceiling fans.

1 Unit Available
218 S. Montague Ave
218 South Montague Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1072 sqft
Completely Furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home by Restoration Hardware in Fullerton. Master bedroom -Cal-king bedroom set. 2nd bedroom-Queen size bunk bed & 3rd bedroom 2 twin beds.
Results within 1 mile of Fullerton
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
7 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1437 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
The Colony
9 Units Available
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.

La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14609 Rayfield Drive
14609 Rayfield Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1301 sqft
***Move in Ready 3 bed 2 Bath Home*** - Spacious home located in a great area of La Mirada. This property is in move in condition, and offers a spacious floor plan, attached two car garage and large backyard. Make an appointment today..

June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fullerton Rent Report. Fullerton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fullerton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fullerton rents declined slightly over the past month

Fullerton rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fullerton stand at $1,578 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,027 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fullerton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fullerton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fullerton

    As rents have increased slightly in Fullerton, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fullerton is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fullerton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,027 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Fullerton.
    • While Fullerton's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fullerton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Fullerton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

