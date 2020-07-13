Apartment List
109 Apartments for rent in Fullerton, CA with pool

32 Units Available
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,998
716 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,949
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1184 sqft
Can't-beat location with a great walk score and easy access to nearby freeways. Modern design throughout the community with a unique clubhouse, fitness center and community garden. Granite counters, hardwood floors.
11 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,755
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1003 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Residents have complete access to a clubhouse, grilling area, pool, hot tub and fire pit. Pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,652
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
7 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
6 Units Available
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
950 sqft
Quiet, gated community with spacious apartment homes featuring private patios or balconies, ample parking and hardwood-style flooring. Large swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour laundry center. Close to major highways.
7 Units Available
Downtown Fullerton
City Pointe
130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,883
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1137 sqft
Minutes from Fullerton High School and Fullerton College. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances. Community garden, pool and internet cafe. Coffee bar and beautiful courtyard. Game room and fire pit.
23 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
10 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
66 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
112 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
11 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,500
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
4 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
14 Units Available
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1212 sqft
770 South Harbor is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents.
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,125
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
1515 Wavertree Ln
1515 Wavertree Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1059 sqft
1515 Wavertree Ln Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon: 2 Bd 2Ba Townhome with Garage near CalState Fullerton! - **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is conveniently located near Cal State Fullerton, shopping and

1 Unit Available
Homestead
1942 North Deerpark Drive, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
The Homestead Apartments - Property Id: 302604 **DISCOUNTED PRICE MOVE IN NOW** * SECURITY DEPOSIT: only $199 for a limited time * WE ACCEPT CO SIGNERS Personal Message me for a tour Fullerton, CA NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!! (Located in Quiet

1 Unit Available
3005 MADISON AVE
3005 Madison Avenue, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1562 sqft
3005 MADISON AVE Available 07/31/20 FULLERTON TOWNHOUSE NEAR CSUF AVAILABLE LATE JULY***TAKING APPLICATIONS*** - BE THE FIRST TO APPLY FOR THIS SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TWO-STORY TOWNHOUSE ON A TREE LINED STREET.

1 Unit Available
2017 E Whiting Avenue
2017 East Whiting Avenue, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
550 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath downstairs apartment with 1-car assigned parking garage in the City of Fullerton. Stove and oven in the kitchen. Unit comes with a wall AC air-conditioning unit and a wall heater.

1 Unit Available
3733 N Harbor Boulevard
3733 North Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Great Location! Monarch Manor Townhome. A iry and Quiet A rea Two Story Townhome style. 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 Baths. Triple Pane Windows with Blinds. Spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring with cozy Fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1573 Avenida Selva
1573 Avenida Selva, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1146 sqft
Well maintained 2 bedrooms 1.75 baths townhome in Amberwood. Private end unit with gated front entry. Remodeled kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops. Two car garage with direct access, private patio, association pools, spas and tennis court.

1 Unit Available
1117 CREEKSIDE Drive
1117 North Creekside Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1372 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Malvern Creek END UNIT townhome in a prime location. No one behind and tucked away from the street noise. Functional floor plan with a den downstairs for an office, family room, or 3rd bedroom.

1 Unit Available
3026 Associated Dr #102
3026 South Associated Road, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Great unit in a great complex with lots of amenities! - This is a fantastic unit in an awesome complex with TONS of great features.

1 Unit Available
1744 E Commonwealth Avenue
1744 East Commonwealth Avenue, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
927 sqft
This is one story condo located at the end unit very bright with two bedroom and two full baths with front patio.
9 Units Available
The Colony
The Gallery
1415 W North St, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1320 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Gallery in Anaheim. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Fullerton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fullerton Rent Report. Fullerton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fullerton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fullerton rents declined moderately over the past month

Fullerton rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fullerton stand at $1,573 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,021 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fullerton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fullerton, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fullerton

    As rents have increased marginally in Fullerton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fullerton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Fullerton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,021 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Fullerton's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fullerton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Fullerton is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

