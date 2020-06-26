1256 Olson Drive

Amenities

Tons of upgrades have been done by previous ownership. Three (3) bedroom, two and a half bath (21/2) 1502 sf townhouse in beautiful Amerige Heights. Upgrades include all wood floors throughout the house including stairways, crown molding in the living room, recessed lights, gourmet kitchen with big island table and granite counter top. Master bedroom with the ceiling with recessed lights and walk-in closets. Master bath with whirlpool bathtub, countertop with dual sink. custom paint over and 2 car attached garage. Close to school, shopping, community pool & spa. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included in lease. Jae Kwak Coldwell Banker Best Realty DRE 01740269 (714) 752-9002