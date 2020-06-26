All apartments in Fullerton
1256 Olson Drive

Location

1256 Olson Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Tons of upgrades have been done by previous ownership. Three (3) bedroom, two and a half bath (21/2) 1502 sf townhouse in beautiful Amerige Heights. Upgrades include all wood floors throughout the house including stairways, crown molding in the living room, recessed lights, gourmet kitchen with big island table and granite counter top. Master bedroom with the ceiling with recessed lights and walk-in closets. Master bath with whirlpool bathtub, countertop with dual sink. custom paint over and 2 car attached garage. Close to school, shopping, community pool & spa. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included in lease. Jae Kwak Coldwell Banker Best Realty DRE 01740269 (714) 752-9002

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Olson Drive have any available units?
1256 Olson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1256 Olson Drive have?
Some of 1256 Olson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Olson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Olson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Olson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1256 Olson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1256 Olson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Olson Drive offers parking.
Does 1256 Olson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 Olson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Olson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1256 Olson Drive has a pool.
Does 1256 Olson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1256 Olson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Olson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1256 Olson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
