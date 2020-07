Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access on-site laundry

Experience resort-style apartment living in Fullerton at Las Palmas. This gorgeous community of apartments features one, one plus loft, and two bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens and a private patio/balcony. Spend a peaceful and relaxing afternoon in the heated swimming pool and spa, entertain guests in the resident clubhouse, and take advantage of the barbecue area for a mid-week celebration. At Las Palmas, recreation isn't restricted to the weekend. The community is only minutes away from Brea Mall, Angel Stadium, Downtown Fullerton and some of Orange County's best breweries. With the best in amenities as well as the ideal location, Las Palmas offers a lifestyle you'll want to make your own.