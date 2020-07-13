All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:51 PM

City Pointe

130 E Chapman Ave · (657) 220-9542
Location

130 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 503 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,888

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,972

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 330 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,669

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
alarm system
business center
coffee bar
community garden
internet cafe
fire pit
game room
green community
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
sauna
City Pointe apartments are stylish apartments in the heart of downtown Fullerton, CA. The apartments feature modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and hard surface flooring. The pet friendly community also offers subterranean parking and a private courtyard with an outdoor fireplace. You'll be just steps away from Metrolink transportation and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and multiple civic and cultural entertainment options. City Pointe Apartments are also close to Fullerton College and California State University at Fullerton and convenient to the I-5 and the 91 and 57 highways. City Pointe is at the center of everything and you'll love being close to it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null
Dogs
rent: 55
Cats
rent: 45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Pointe have any available units?
City Pointe has 7 units available starting at $1,888 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does City Pointe have?
Some of City Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
City Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, City Pointe is pet friendly.
Does City Pointe offer parking?
Yes, City Pointe offers parking.
Does City Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City Pointe have a pool?
Yes, City Pointe has a pool.
Does City Pointe have accessible units?
No, City Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does City Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Pointe has units with dishwashers.
