Amenities
City Pointe apartments are stylish apartments in the heart of downtown Fullerton, CA. The apartments feature modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and hard surface flooring. The pet friendly community also offers subterranean parking and a private courtyard with an outdoor fireplace. You'll be just steps away from Metrolink transportation and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and multiple civic and cultural entertainment options. City Pointe Apartments are also close to Fullerton College and California State University at Fullerton and convenient to the I-5 and the 91 and 57 highways. City Pointe is at the center of everything and you'll love being close to it all.