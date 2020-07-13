Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving alarm system business center coffee bar community garden internet cafe fire pit game room green community pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access key fob access media room online portal sauna

City Pointe apartments are stylish apartments in the heart of downtown Fullerton, CA. The apartments feature modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and hard surface flooring. The pet friendly community also offers subterranean parking and a private courtyard with an outdoor fireplace. You'll be just steps away from Metrolink transportation and within walking distance to restaurants, shopping, and multiple civic and cultural entertainment options. City Pointe Apartments are also close to Fullerton College and California State University at Fullerton and convenient to the I-5 and the 91 and 57 highways. City Pointe is at the center of everything and you'll love being close to it all.