Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments lobby online portal sauna

Enjoy the best of all worlds: Serenity and location. Greenhouse Apartment Homes is conveniently located just minutes from...everything! Dining, shopping and entertainment. Simply miles away from the restaurants and entertainment found in Downtown Fullerton, Brea Mall and the Outlets at Orange. The Platinum Triangle around Angel Stadium and the Honda Center offers a lively social atmosphere before the game. We're even close to Disneyland!



Fullerton is home to a vibrant music and cultural scene. Muckenthaler Cultural Center, Sunny Hills Performing Arts Center and the Fullerton Museum Center are the sources of large scale productions enjoyed by our residents. Cal State Fullerton, Fullerton College, University of California Irvine Medical Center, St. Josephs Hospital and Chapman University are also conveniently located next to Greenhouse Apartments.



Commuting is made easy with nearby access to the 5, 57 and 91 freeways. The Fullerton Train Station is located downtown at the Fullerton Tra