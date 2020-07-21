All apartments in Fullerton
Greenbriar Woods Apartments
Greenbriar Woods Apartments

249 S Jensen Way · (714) 360-0295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

249 S Jensen Way, Fullerton, CA 92833

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 225-03 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbriar Woods Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
Welcome to Greenbriar Woods Apartment Homes in Fullerton, CA. Enjoy the comfort of an apartment home with our 1,100 st. ft. floor plans. We offer spacious two bedroom apartment homes with private garages, air conditioning, heating, and a swimming pool. We have newly renovated two bedroom apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, gas sealed-burner stoves, dual pane low E windows and Granite kitchen and bath counter-tops. At our community, you'll have access to top features and amenities like a pool, wading pool, multiple laundry care centers, and private patio or balconies. Visit us today and our frienldy team will help you find your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenbriar Woods Apartments have any available units?
Greenbriar Woods Apartments has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does Greenbriar Woods Apartments have?
Some of Greenbriar Woods Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbriar Woods Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbriar Woods Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbriar Woods Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Greenbriar Woods Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does Greenbriar Woods Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Greenbriar Woods Apartments offers parking.
Does Greenbriar Woods Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenbriar Woods Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenbriar Woods Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Greenbriar Woods Apartments has a pool.
Does Greenbriar Woods Apartments have accessible units?
No, Greenbriar Woods Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Greenbriar Woods Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenbriar Woods Apartments has units with dishwashers.
