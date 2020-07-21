Greenbriar Woods Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel microwave oven Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access internet cafe online portal

Welcome to Greenbriar Woods Apartment Homes in Fullerton, CA. Enjoy the comfort of an apartment home with our 1,100 st. ft. floor plans. We offer spacious two bedroom apartment homes with private garages, air conditioning, heating, and a swimming pool. We have newly renovated two bedroom apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, gas sealed-burner stoves, dual pane low E windows and Granite kitchen and bath counter-tops. At our community, you'll have access to top features and amenities like a pool, wading pool, multiple laundry care centers, and private patio or balconies. Visit us today and our frienldy team will help you find your new home.