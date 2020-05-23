34556 Via Espinoza.

Amenities

Light, bright and modern with an ocean view, this beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath half duplex has everything you need for your home away from home. Fully furnished beach rental, featuring a bright open floor plan, spacious living room with large windows, separate dining area, and a large deck where you can enjoy ocean views off the comfortable patio sofa set. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and comes fully stocked with an assortment of dish ware for all of your cooking needs. The master bedroom has a king size bed with plush pillow top mattress, walk in closet, and a fully remodeled master bath with walk in shower. The second bedroom comes with two twin beds and a large closet. Beautifully remodeled guest bathroom with shower/tub. Adorable back patio area comes with the use of a completely organic vegetable garden. Conveniently located near local beaches, Dana Point Harbor, restaurants and shopping. Capistrano Beach is just a 10-minute walk from the house. Driveway parking for one vehicle. Garage not included. All furniture in home is included in rent amount. Lease term negotiable but 31 day minimum. No pets, no smoking, no exceptions. Rental rate ranges from $3500/mo - $4500/mo depending on time of year. Inquire on availability.