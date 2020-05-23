All apartments in Dana Point
34556 Via Espinoza.
34556 Via Espinoza
34556 Via Espinoza

34556 Via Espinoza · (949) 791-8160
Location

34556 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light, bright and modern with an ocean view, this beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath half duplex has everything you need for your home away from home. Fully furnished beach rental, featuring a bright open floor plan, spacious living room with large windows, separate dining area, and a large deck where you can enjoy ocean views off the comfortable patio sofa set. The updated kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and comes fully stocked with an assortment of dish ware for all of your cooking needs. The master bedroom has a king size bed with plush pillow top mattress, walk in closet, and a fully remodeled master bath with walk in shower. The second bedroom comes with two twin beds and a large closet. Beautifully remodeled guest bathroom with shower/tub. Adorable back patio area comes with the use of a completely organic vegetable garden. Conveniently located near local beaches, Dana Point Harbor, restaurants and shopping. Capistrano Beach is just a 10-minute walk from the house. Driveway parking for one vehicle. Garage not included. All furniture in home is included in rent amount. Lease term negotiable but 31 day minimum. No pets, no smoking, no exceptions. Rental rate ranges from $3500/mo - $4500/mo depending on time of year. Inquire on availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 34556 Via Espinoza have any available units?
34556 Via Espinoza has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34556 Via Espinoza have?
Some of 34556 Via Espinoza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34556 Via Espinoza currently offering any rent specials?
34556 Via Espinoza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34556 Via Espinoza pet-friendly?
No, 34556 Via Espinoza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34556 Via Espinoza offer parking?
Yes, 34556 Via Espinoza does offer parking.
Does 34556 Via Espinoza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34556 Via Espinoza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34556 Via Espinoza have a pool?
No, 34556 Via Espinoza does not have a pool.
Does 34556 Via Espinoza have accessible units?
No, 34556 Via Espinoza does not have accessible units.
Does 34556 Via Espinoza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34556 Via Espinoza has units with dishwashers.

