33906 Cape

This 3 BR, 2 & 1/2 BA Beach City cottage is located in the gated community of Cape Cove. This fully renovated home has a wonderful connected feeling. The owners have made sure this is a true spot where you can unwind and relax! As you enter you are welcomed by the large entry hall, wainscoting in the dining room, ship lap with beamed ceilings in the living room, a dual sided gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & high end appliances. Enjoy afternoons in the bright sunlit living room with double doors that lead you to the large patio with a seating area, gas grill & table & chairs where you can dine alfresco. Family & friends will gather here enjoying the beautiful greenbelt & Melaleuca trees that soar in to the sky. The master bedroom has a king size bed, walk in closet & ensuite bathroom with an oversized walk in shower. The other two bedrooms are complete with large closets, one with a queen size bed and the other with two twins. A shared hall bathroom with a soaking tub completes the upstairs! The Cape Cove community has it all, a tennis court, beautifully landscaped grounds and is only steps away to Strand surf beach. Within minutes you can walk to the Monarch Beach Resort, Ritz Carlton & downtown Dana Point to the newly revitalized Lantern District with fine dining, sidewalk cafes and surf and sport shops. Drive to Laguna Beach and the Dana point harbor within minutes!