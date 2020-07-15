All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:42 PM

33906 Cape

33906 Cape Cv · No Longer Available






Location

33906 Cape Cv, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This 3 BR, 2 & 1/2 BA Beach City cottage is located in the gated community of Cape Cove. This fully renovated home has a wonderful connected feeling. The owners have made sure this is a true spot where you can unwind and relax! As you enter you are welcomed by the large entry hall, wainscoting in the dining room, ship lap with beamed ceilings in the living room, a dual sided gas fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, breakfast bar & high end appliances. Enjoy afternoons in the bright sunlit living room with double doors that lead you to the large patio with a seating area, gas grill & table & chairs where you can dine alfresco. Family & friends will gather here enjoying the beautiful greenbelt & Melaleuca trees that soar in to the sky. The master bedroom has a king size bed, walk in closet & ensuite bathroom with an oversized walk in shower. The other two bedrooms are complete with large closets, one with a queen size bed and the other with two twins. A shared hall bathroom with a soaking tub completes the upstairs! The Cape Cove community has it all, a tennis court, beautifully landscaped grounds and is only steps away to Strand surf beach. Within minutes you can walk to the Monarch Beach Resort, Ritz Carlton & downtown Dana Point to the newly revitalized Lantern District with fine dining, sidewalk cafes and surf and sport shops. Drive to Laguna Beach and the Dana point harbor within minutes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33906 Cape have any available units?
33906 Cape doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33906 Cape have?
Some of 33906 Cape's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33906 Cape currently offering any rent specials?
33906 Cape is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33906 Cape pet-friendly?
No, 33906 Cape is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33906 Cape offer parking?
Yes, 33906 Cape offers parking.
Does 33906 Cape have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33906 Cape does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33906 Cape have a pool?
No, 33906 Cape does not have a pool.
Does 33906 Cape have accessible units?
No, 33906 Cape does not have accessible units.
Does 33906 Cape have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33906 Cape has units with dishwashers.
