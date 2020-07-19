All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM

33552 Blue Lantern Street

33552 Blue Lantern St · No Longer Available
Location

33552 Blue Lantern St, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
upstairs 2 bed unit above garages.... nice deck... one car garage detached.... ...no pets...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have any available units?
33552 Blue Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
Is 33552 Blue Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33552 Blue Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33552 Blue Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33552 Blue Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33552 Blue Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33552 Blue Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33552 Blue Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33552 Blue Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33552 Blue Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33552 Blue Lantern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33552 Blue Lantern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
