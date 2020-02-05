Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath, 2 story home in the heart of Coronado Village. This home is on a quiet street, just a few blocks away from everything the island offers. From restaurants, to shopping, to grocery stores, you will find everything you need within walking distance. Two living areas, open kitchen, fireplace, two downstairs patio areas, 1 parking spot, patio off of the M/B, walk in master shower, large office desk space, full size W/D, and smart TV's, makes this home the perfect place to vacation