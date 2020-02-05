All apartments in Coronado
759 F Ave
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:00 AM

759 F Ave

759 F Avenue · (619) 850-8013
Location

759 F Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1832 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath, 2 story home in the heart of Coronado Village. This home is on a quiet street, just a few blocks away from everything the island offers. From restaurants, to shopping, to grocery stores, you will find everything you need within walking distance. Two living areas, open kitchen, fireplace, two downstairs patio areas, 1 parking spot, patio off of the M/B, walk in master shower, large office desk space, full size W/D, and smart TV's, makes this home the perfect place to vacation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 759 F Ave have any available units?
759 F Ave has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 759 F Ave have?
Some of 759 F Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 759 F Ave currently offering any rent specials?
759 F Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 759 F Ave pet-friendly?
No, 759 F Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 759 F Ave offer parking?
Yes, 759 F Ave does offer parking.
Does 759 F Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 759 F Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 759 F Ave have a pool?
No, 759 F Ave does not have a pool.
Does 759 F Ave have accessible units?
No, 759 F Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 759 F Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 759 F Ave has units with dishwashers.
