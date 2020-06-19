Amenities

804 Pyramid Ct. Available 07/01/20 - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium conveniently located near the 15 and 91 Freeway. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring which encompasses the entire main level, a ready to cook kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer. As you make your way to the second level of this home you will find luxurious carpet all throughout the 4 bedrooms. In the Master bedroom, you will find two walk-in closest. The Master bedroom also includes Jack and Jill sinks. In addition, this master bedroom also comes with custom soundproof windows to ensure uninterrupted sleep. This great community includes amenities such as a park, huge pool that is walking distance from the home, a jacuzzi for relaxation and a fully equipped clubhouse for parties. HOA and gardener included.



(RLNE5765290)