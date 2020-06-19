All apartments in Corona
804 Pyramid Ct.

804 Pyramid Court · (714) 528-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

804 Pyramid Court, Corona, CA 92880
North Main Street District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 804 Pyramid Ct. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2258 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
804 Pyramid Ct. Available 07/01/20 - Come home to this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condominium conveniently located near the 15 and 91 Freeway. This home features beautiful hardwood flooring which encompasses the entire main level, a ready to cook kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer. As you make your way to the second level of this home you will find luxurious carpet all throughout the 4 bedrooms. In the Master bedroom, you will find two walk-in closest. The Master bedroom also includes Jack and Jill sinks. In addition, this master bedroom also comes with custom soundproof windows to ensure uninterrupted sleep. This great community includes amenities such as a park, huge pool that is walking distance from the home, a jacuzzi for relaxation and a fully equipped clubhouse for parties. HOA and gardener included.

(RLNE5765290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Pyramid Ct. have any available units?
804 Pyramid Ct. has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Pyramid Ct. have?
Some of 804 Pyramid Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Pyramid Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
804 Pyramid Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Pyramid Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 804 Pyramid Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 804 Pyramid Ct. offer parking?
No, 804 Pyramid Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 804 Pyramid Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 Pyramid Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Pyramid Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 804 Pyramid Ct. has a pool.
Does 804 Pyramid Ct. have accessible units?
No, 804 Pyramid Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Pyramid Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Pyramid Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
