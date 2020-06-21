3103 Sagewood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry

Sierra Del Oro Community gem for rent. 4 bedroom and 3 baths with over 1800 sq ft of living space. Recently painted rooms, newer carpet and ready to move in. Features downstairs bedroom and bath, separate laundry room, living room, family room with fireplace and opens to kitchen. Newer heater and AC unit. Back yard view of valley and from large upstairs master bedroom. Perfect place to entertain friends, walking distance to elementary school (Prado view), less than half mile to Serfas Club Park and Sierra Del Oro Town Center for dining, shopping, and banking. No Mello Roos or HOA. Hurry will go fast.