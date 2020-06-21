All apartments in Corona
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:20 AM

3103 Sagewood Lane

3103 Sagewood Lane · (949) 733-0230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3103 Sagewood Lane, Corona, CA 92882
Sierra del Oro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1823 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sierra Del Oro Community gem for rent. 4 bedroom and 3 baths with over 1800 sq ft of living space. Recently painted rooms, newer carpet and ready to move in. Features downstairs bedroom and bath, separate laundry room, living room, family room with fireplace and opens to kitchen. Newer heater and AC unit. Back yard view of valley and from large upstairs master bedroom. Perfect place to entertain friends, walking distance to elementary school (Prado view), less than half mile to Serfas Club Park and Sierra Del Oro Town Center for dining, shopping, and banking. No Mello Roos or HOA. Hurry will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 Sagewood Lane have any available units?
3103 Sagewood Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 3103 Sagewood Lane have?
Some of 3103 Sagewood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 Sagewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3103 Sagewood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 Sagewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3103 Sagewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 3103 Sagewood Lane offer parking?
No, 3103 Sagewood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3103 Sagewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3103 Sagewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 Sagewood Lane have a pool?
No, 3103 Sagewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3103 Sagewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3103 Sagewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 Sagewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3103 Sagewood Lane has units with dishwashers.
