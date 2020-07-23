All apartments in Corona
2588 Sena Street

2588 Sena Street · (951) 642-8320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2588 Sena Street, Corona, CA 92882

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
MOVE-IN READY | TURNKEY | CLOSE TO EVERYTHING | EASY COMMUTE | Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath corner-lot home in highly desired South Corona. Peaceful neighborhood minutes to highways 15/91/71/241 and within the Santiago High School boundaries. Tons of natural light flows in throughout. Bright kitchen with beautiful grey wood cabinets and white counter-tops all cooks want. Enjoy your fireplace in the vaulted-ceiling living room lit naturally by double rows of windows. Spacious master bedroom has large walk-in closet, master en-suite full bathroom & lovely window bench perfect for reading. A 2nd full bathroom is upstairs with 2nd large bedroom. You'll love the flexibility of having the 3rd bedroom + bathroom on the main floor - perfect as a bedroom, office or playroom. You'll find carpet upstairs for comfort and tile downstairs for practicality. The backyard is pure zen with 2 floating decks amid beautiful mature plantings. You'll love the low maintenance backyard + front lawn care is included giving you more time to enjoy your home! A 2-car attached garage has ample storage as well as the laundry area - washer/dryer included. Just 2 blocks to Foothills Elementary School and Buena Vista Park with its picnic area, playground & play fields + 2 additional community parks within your own neighborhood. Owner pays HOA + front lawn grass-cutting. A great home! Good credit required. No pets/non-smoking home. READY +/- AUG 1st (possibly sooner). Welcome Home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2588 Sena Street have any available units?
2588 Sena Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 2588 Sena Street have?
Some of 2588 Sena Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2588 Sena Street currently offering any rent specials?
2588 Sena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2588 Sena Street pet-friendly?
No, 2588 Sena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 2588 Sena Street offer parking?
Yes, 2588 Sena Street offers parking.
Does 2588 Sena Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2588 Sena Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2588 Sena Street have a pool?
No, 2588 Sena Street does not have a pool.
Does 2588 Sena Street have accessible units?
No, 2588 Sena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2588 Sena Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2588 Sena Street has units with dishwashers.
