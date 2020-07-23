2588 Sena Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

MOVE-IN READY | TURNKEY | CLOSE TO EVERYTHING | EASY COMMUTE | Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath corner-lot home in highly desired South Corona. Peaceful neighborhood minutes to highways 15/91/71/241 and within the Santiago High School boundaries. Tons of natural light flows in throughout. Bright kitchen with beautiful grey wood cabinets and white counter-tops all cooks want. Enjoy your fireplace in the vaulted-ceiling living room lit naturally by double rows of windows. Spacious master bedroom has large walk-in closet, master en-suite full bathroom & lovely window bench perfect for reading. A 2nd full bathroom is upstairs with 2nd large bedroom. You'll love the flexibility of having the 3rd bedroom + bathroom on the main floor - perfect as a bedroom, office or playroom. You'll find carpet upstairs for comfort and tile downstairs for practicality. The backyard is pure zen with 2 floating decks amid beautiful mature plantings. You'll love the low maintenance backyard + front lawn care is included giving you more time to enjoy your home! A 2-car attached garage has ample storage as well as the laundry area - washer/dryer included. Just 2 blocks to Foothills Elementary School and Buena Vista Park with its picnic area, playground & play fields + 2 additional community parks within your own neighborhood. Owner pays HOA + front lawn grass-cutting. A great home! Good credit required. No pets/non-smoking home. READY +/- AUG 1st (possibly sooner). Welcome Home!!