Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

2240 Indigo Hills Dr 1

2240 Indigo Hills Drive · (714) 394-9845
Location

2240 Indigo Hills Drive, Corona, CA 92879
Corona Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious Townhome in desirable neighborhood! - Property Id: 300040

MOVE-IN ready! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Corona Hill's Laing's First Edition Townhome End Unit inside tract location.Turnkey home features attached 2 car garage with a large kitchen, dining room off balcony overlooking lush mature community landscape, large living room with fireplace, along with a master suite with wall to wall carpet. 10' ceilings with fanlights. Private 3rd bedroom on 3rd level with large closet. Quiet family neighborhood with fenced sparkling pool and Jacuzzi, less than a minute walk. Close to shopping and dining, easy freeway access. This is a great place to call home.....
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300040
Property Id 300040

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

