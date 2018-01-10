2240 Indigo Hills Dr 1

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious Townhome in desirable neighborhood! - Property Id: 300040



MOVE-IN ready! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Corona Hill's Laing's First Edition Townhome End Unit inside tract location.Turnkey home features attached 2 car garage with a large kitchen, dining room off balcony overlooking lush mature community landscape, large living room with fireplace, along with a master suite with wall to wall carpet. 10' ceilings with fanlights. Private 3rd bedroom on 3rd level with large closet. Quiet family neighborhood with fenced sparkling pool and Jacuzzi, less than a minute walk. Close to shopping and dining, easy freeway access. This is a great place to call home.....

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300040

Property Id 300040



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5856419)