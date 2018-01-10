2240 Indigo Hills Dr 1

Amenities
Spacious Townhome in desirable neighborhood! - Property Id: 300040
MOVE-IN ready! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Corona Hill's Laing's First Edition Townhome End Unit inside tract location.Turnkey home features attached 2 car garage with a large kitchen, dining room off balcony overlooking lush mature community landscape, large living room with fireplace, along with a master suite with wall to wall carpet. 10' ceilings with fanlights. Private 3rd bedroom on 3rd level with large closet. Quiet family neighborhood with fenced sparkling pool and Jacuzzi, less than a minute walk. Close to shopping and dining, easy freeway access. This is a great place to call home.....
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300040
Property Id 300040
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5856419)