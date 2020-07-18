All apartments in Corona
2110 San Diego Dr

2110 San Diego Drive · (626) 474-5222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2110 San Diego Drive, Corona, CA 92882
Sierra del Oro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2110 San Diego Dr · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1684 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to Monterey Village! - Upon entering the main level of this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home, you will find a formal dining room, kitchen, and living room. There is also a bathroom for your guests and the laundry unit right across with washer and dryer. From the living room you can enter into the very spacious backyard. Upstairs loft is very spacious as well. The huge master suite is on one end and has an attached balcony. The other end you will see the other two bedrooms. This home is in a great neighborhood! Very close to parks, schools, shopping and freeway access.

*TENANTS PAY FOR ALL UTILITIES & GARDENER*
*NO PETS ALLOWED*

For a virtual tour, please follow this link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b2251f66-bae3-46aa-ade6-a61b94882aa5?setAttribution=mls

Please apply directly from our website. We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 San Diego Dr have any available units?
2110 San Diego Dr has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
Is 2110 San Diego Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2110 San Diego Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 San Diego Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2110 San Diego Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 2110 San Diego Dr offer parking?
No, 2110 San Diego Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2110 San Diego Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 San Diego Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 San Diego Dr have a pool?
No, 2110 San Diego Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2110 San Diego Dr have accessible units?
No, 2110 San Diego Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 San Diego Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 San Diego Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 San Diego Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 San Diego Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
