2110 San Diego Dr

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Welcome to Monterey Village! - Upon entering the main level of this 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home, you will find a formal dining room, kitchen, and living room. There is also a bathroom for your guests and the laundry unit right across with washer and dryer. From the living room you can enter into the very spacious backyard. Upstairs loft is very spacious as well. The huge master suite is on one end and has an attached balcony. The other end you will see the other two bedrooms. This home is in a great neighborhood! Very close to parks, schools, shopping and freeway access.



*TENANTS PAY FOR ALL UTILITIES & GARDENER*

*NO PETS ALLOWED*



For a virtual tour, please follow this link: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/b2251f66-bae3-46aa-ade6-a61b94882aa5?setAttribution=mls



Please apply directly from our website. We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



TEXT ONLY 626-474-5222 for more information.



(RLNE5838638)