/
/
/
San Bernardino Valley College
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:53 PM
3 Apartments For Rent Near San Bernardino Valley College
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,239
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lytle Creek
1280 W Congress St
1280 West Congress Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
948 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Congress - Property Id: 149246 This home was renovated recently, with new floors, new paint inside and out, new bathroom fixtures. This home has great looking built in bookshelves.
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho West
3035 W Oregon Street
3035 West Oregon Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1100 sqft
Want a tour? Click on video link for a 3D virtual tour of this home on your mobile device right now. Virtual tour and 34 professional pictures posted online are recent. What you see is what you get. No Section 8 accepted.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CA