All apartments in Corona
Find more places like 112 Tamarack Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corona, CA
/
112 Tamarack Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

112 Tamarack Drive

112 Tamarack Drive · (951) 249-7766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

112 Tamarack Drive, Corona, CA 92881

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Tamarack Drive · Avail. Jul 11

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1559 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
112 Tamarack Drive Available 07/11/20 3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bathroom Home in Corona - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com**

Coming soon...Don't miss your chance to snag this perfectly located Corona home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Home has a spacious kitchen with large island, granite counters, and ample storage space. Wood and Tile floors downstairs for easy clean, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Master bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling, dual sinks, oversized shower/tub, and walk-in closet with builtins. Located in a great neighborhood with good schools, parks, shopping, and easy access to freeway.

Lease Terms: $2,450/month - $2,450/ security deposit - 12 month Lease - Pets dependent on owner approval and with additional deposit. HOA Dues included with rent - Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Photos from prior listing...new photos coming soon.

All occupants 18 years or older must submit a separate application and pay a $40.00 screening fee each, with no exceptions. There must be NO evictions or judgments on any applicant's credit report. Combined gross income of all applicants must be no less than 3 times the monthly rent. We will need a copy of each applicant's ID, Social Security card, and 2 most recent paycheck stubs or proof of income. Disculpe por la inconveniencia, no hablamos español.

Available to move into the middle of July - Call SoCo Management Inc. @ 951-249-7766 to schedule an appointment to view or check out our website at SoCoManage.com to get more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5372419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Tamarack Drive have any available units?
112 Tamarack Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Tamarack Drive have?
Some of 112 Tamarack Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Tamarack Drive currently offering any rent specials?
112 Tamarack Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Tamarack Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Tamarack Drive is pet friendly.
Does 112 Tamarack Drive offer parking?
No, 112 Tamarack Drive does not offer parking.
Does 112 Tamarack Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Tamarack Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Tamarack Drive have a pool?
No, 112 Tamarack Drive does not have a pool.
Does 112 Tamarack Drive have accessible units?
No, 112 Tamarack Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Tamarack Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Tamarack Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 112 Tamarack Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metro on Main
418 N Main St
Corona, CA 92880
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr
Corona, CA 92883
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica
Corona, CA 92882
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln
Corona, CA 92879
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr
Corona, CA 92882
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St
Corona, CA 92880
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr
Corona, CA 92883
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln
Corona, CA 92882

Similar Pages

Corona 1 BedroomsCorona 2 Bedrooms
Corona Apartments with GymCorona Apartments with Pool
Corona Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Corona HillsSierra Del Oro
Dos Lagos
North Main Street District

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity