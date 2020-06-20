Amenities

112 Tamarack Drive Available 07/11/20 3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bathroom Home in Corona - **Get more information about this home and others on our website @ SoCoManage.com**



Coming soon...Don't miss your chance to snag this perfectly located Corona home with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Home has a spacious kitchen with large island, granite counters, and ample storage space. Wood and Tile floors downstairs for easy clean, ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Master bedroom upstairs with vaulted ceiling, dual sinks, oversized shower/tub, and walk-in closet with builtins. Located in a great neighborhood with good schools, parks, shopping, and easy access to freeway.



Lease Terms: $2,450/month - $2,450/ security deposit - 12 month Lease - Pets dependent on owner approval and with additional deposit. HOA Dues included with rent - Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Photos from prior listing...new photos coming soon.



All occupants 18 years or older must submit a separate application and pay a $40.00 screening fee each, with no exceptions. There must be NO evictions or judgments on any applicant's credit report. Combined gross income of all applicants must be no less than 3 times the monthly rent. We will need a copy of each applicant's ID, Social Security card, and 2 most recent paycheck stubs or proof of income. Disculpe por la inconveniencia, no hablamos español.



Available to move into the middle of July - Call SoCo Management Inc. @ 951-249-7766 to schedule an appointment to view or check out our website at SoCoManage.com to get more information.



No Cats Allowed



