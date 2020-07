Amenities

Washer and dryer in 2 bedrooms only.



Tranquility is key in Terra Nova Villas Apartment Homes. This serene, park-like community is bordered by open land and features impressive one and two bedroom floor plans. Central air/heat, fully equipped gourmet kitchens, as well as large patios and balconies are available with all apartments. Select locations include vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, walk in closets, and in-home washers and dryers.Terra Nova also offers on-site amenities appealing to all of its valued residents, including a radiant swimming pool and tranquil spa, BBQ/Picnic areas, business center, and Playground. We are also a pet friendly community with certain restrictions (please inquire for details).