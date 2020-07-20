All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 21 2019 at 11:15 AM

975 Camino Levante

975 Camino Levante · No Longer Available
Location

975 Camino Levante, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available on July 1, 2019

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3176 square foot home located in Castellena at the Village of Escaya! The home was just completed in the summer of 2018 so you'll essentially be living in a brand new home!!!

This home has tons of open space and functional flexibility. There are 2 bedrooms on the entry level and one of them has its own private bath. These two lower bedrooms could also make a nice private suite with bedroom and office or sitting area. There is a giant great room off the high-end kitchen that is perfect for large gatherings. Upstairs you have 3 more bedrooms with a huge open loft perfect for lounging, watching TV, and playing games, etc. Master bedroom has an amazing spacious master bath with tons of space, light, and large walk-in closet.

Gourmet kitchen with granite counters including a large island perfect for entertaining, Stainless Steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, double oven, microwave, huge farm style sink, gorgeous upgraded white cabinets. Upgraded tile flooring. Reverse osmosis water filtration system and water softener included. Rinai tankless water heater !!!

Washer and Dryer included.

Spacious 3-car tandem garage.

Large back yard with lots of possibilities!

Located just steps away is a spectacular brand new, huge, community swimming pool, clubhouse, and workout center.

This home maps to the Highly-Rated Schools of Wolf Creek Elementary, Rancho Del Rey Middle, and Olympian Highschool. Bus stop for elementary and middle schools just steps away.

Rent $3795 per month.

Utilities - This home has solar for electricity! YOUR ELECTRICITY IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT (which could be worth $300 or more per month) and according to owner, you might even get a little refund from SDGE at the end of the year based on your usage. All other utilities are tenant's responsibility.

Lease term - 1 year minimum

Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis.

Application Process

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.

Lease Signing Process

If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

