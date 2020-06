Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Ready for a family for the home 4 bed. 3 1/2 baths that has one bedroom and a full bath on the 1st floor, big loft for play area or home work area for kids! laundry room is conveniently up stairs, yard is fully fenced and no neighbor in the back snooping, walking 2 blocks from elementary school 3 to club house! award winning area for parks walking trails and best schools. 2 big malls in the area with full food courts and stores, movies, fishing and lake recreation activities.