931 Rutgers Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This spacious 4BR/2BA home has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances and has a large backyard with great stone work and low maintenance greenery. It has mirrored closets in the bedrooms and gorgeously remodeled kitchen and master bath. Washer and dryer in garage. Come and see this great home for yourself!



Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities.



Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or text our office at 619-832-0172.



Cabrillo Properties

BRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172 - Office

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available 3/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.