931 Rutgers Avenue
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:32 AM

931 Rutgers Avenue

931 Rutgers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

931 Rutgers Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91913

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
This spacious 4BR/2BA home has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances and has a large backyard with great stone work and low maintenance greenery. It has mirrored closets in the bedrooms and gorgeously remodeled kitchen and master bath. Washer and dryer in garage. Come and see this great home for yourself!

Pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Tenant pays all utilities.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or text our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available 3/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Rutgers Avenue have any available units?
931 Rutgers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Rutgers Avenue have?
Some of 931 Rutgers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Rutgers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
931 Rutgers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Rutgers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Rutgers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 931 Rutgers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 931 Rutgers Avenue offers parking.
Does 931 Rutgers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 931 Rutgers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Rutgers Avenue have a pool?
No, 931 Rutgers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 931 Rutgers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 931 Rutgers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Rutgers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Rutgers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
