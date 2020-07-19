All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 925 Lafayette Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
925 Lafayette Pl
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

925 Lafayette Pl

925 Lafayette Place · (619) 254-2099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

925 Lafayette Place, Chula Vista, CA 91913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3099 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 bedroom, 3 bath home, 3000 SF of living space! 1 Bed & Bathroom downstairs. Enjoy spacious rooms throughout and kitchen with all appliances included! Central AC, washer/dryer hookups, 2-car attached garage, low maintenance landscape, stamped concrete, large patio cover and outdoor furniture! May allow 1 dog under 20lbs with additional security deposit or monthly pet rent. Requires 675 credit score (with no collections or evictions) and $9,625 gross monthly income (after credit obligations) to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Lafayette Pl have any available units?
925 Lafayette Pl has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Lafayette Pl have?
Some of 925 Lafayette Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Lafayette Pl currently offering any rent specials?
925 Lafayette Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Lafayette Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 Lafayette Pl is pet friendly.
Does 925 Lafayette Pl offer parking?
Yes, 925 Lafayette Pl offers parking.
Does 925 Lafayette Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 Lafayette Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Lafayette Pl have a pool?
No, 925 Lafayette Pl does not have a pool.
Does 925 Lafayette Pl have accessible units?
No, 925 Lafayette Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Lafayette Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Lafayette Pl has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 925 Lafayette Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity