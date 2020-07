Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful extra large 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome located close to freeways, public transportation, local markets and shopping. Large enclosed patio, community clubhouse, and pool. End unit with lots of extra room for children to play on the side of the home. 1 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces on the side of the garage. Call today (619) 651-6322.