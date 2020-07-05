814 Tamayo Dr.

Amenities
You will fall in love with the premium upgrades in this clean and lovely 2 bedroom and 2 full remodeled bathroom condo. Conveniently located just a few blocks from 805 fwy. Features: No water bill!! full size washer and dryer included inside unit, 3 parking spaces(1 oversized garage + 2 permits) also plenty of street parking, deep steel sink in remodeled kitchen, community pool, fireplace in living room, no carpet. Walking distance to strip mall with gas station, Lolita's, 7-11, pizza, fruteria, etc.