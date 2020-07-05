814 Tamayo Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will fall in love with the premium upgrades in this clean and lovely 2 bedroom and 2 full remodeled bathroom condo. Conveniently located just a few blocks from 805 fwy. Features: No water bill!! full size washer and dryer included inside unit, 3 parking spaces(1 oversized garage + 2 permits) also plenty of street parking, deep steel sink in remodeled kitchen, community pool, fireplace in living room, no carpet. Walking distance to strip mall with gas station, Lolita's, 7-11, pizza, fruteria, etc.