All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 814 Tamayo Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
814 Tamayo Dr.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

814 Tamayo Dr.

814 Tamayo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Hilltop
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

814 Tamayo Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will fall in love with the premium upgrades in this clean and lovely 2 bedroom and 2 full remodeled bathroom condo. Conveniently located just a few blocks from 805 fwy. Features: No water bill!! full size washer and dryer included inside unit, 3 parking spaces(1 oversized garage + 2 permits) also plenty of street parking, deep steel sink in remodeled kitchen, community pool, fireplace in living room, no carpet. Walking distance to strip mall with gas station, Lolita's, 7-11, pizza, fruteria, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Tamayo Dr. have any available units?
814 Tamayo Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 814 Tamayo Dr. have?
Some of 814 Tamayo Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Tamayo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
814 Tamayo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Tamayo Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 814 Tamayo Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 814 Tamayo Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 814 Tamayo Dr. offers parking.
Does 814 Tamayo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 Tamayo Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Tamayo Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 814 Tamayo Dr. has a pool.
Does 814 Tamayo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 814 Tamayo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Tamayo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Tamayo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College