Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

760 Date Ave

760 Date Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

760 Date Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
CHULA VISTA SINGLE STORY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE - This single story 3 bedroom home is conveniently located in Chula Vista near the 5 freeway and just a short commute away from 32nd Street Naval base. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage as well as a large, private backyard. Brand new carpet and paint. Call us today for a showing appointment, 619-746-6547 x105.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Date Ave have any available units?
760 Date Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 760 Date Ave currently offering any rent specials?
760 Date Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Date Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Date Ave is pet friendly.
Does 760 Date Ave offer parking?
Yes, 760 Date Ave offers parking.
Does 760 Date Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Date Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Date Ave have a pool?
No, 760 Date Ave does not have a pool.
Does 760 Date Ave have accessible units?
No, 760 Date Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Date Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 760 Date Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Date Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Date Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
