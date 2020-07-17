760 Date Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CHULA VISTA SINGLE STORY HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE - This single story 3 bedroom home is conveniently located in Chula Vista near the 5 freeway and just a short commute away from 32nd Street Naval base. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage as well as a large, private backyard. Brand new carpet and paint. Call us today for a showing appointment, 619-746-6547 x105.



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



