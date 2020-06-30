All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

749 De La Toba Rd

749 De La Toba Road · No Longer Available
Location

749 De La Toba Road, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 De La Toba Rd have any available units?
749 De La Toba Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 De La Toba Rd have?
Some of 749 De La Toba Rd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 De La Toba Rd currently offering any rent specials?
749 De La Toba Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 De La Toba Rd pet-friendly?
No, 749 De La Toba Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 749 De La Toba Rd offer parking?
Yes, 749 De La Toba Rd offers parking.
Does 749 De La Toba Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 De La Toba Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 De La Toba Rd have a pool?
No, 749 De La Toba Rd does not have a pool.
Does 749 De La Toba Rd have accessible units?
No, 749 De La Toba Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 749 De La Toba Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 749 De La Toba Rd has units with dishwashers.

