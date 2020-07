Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Dual Master 2 Bed - Welcome home! This 2 bedroom/2 bath dual master unit is ready for move in. Washer and dryer in unit. Large private patio. One car garage and assigned parking spot.



Complex features pool and the neighborhood also has a lake with running trails. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, and shops!



Please call Arrow Real Estate to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.



(RLNE5629588)