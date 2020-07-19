All apartments in Chula Vista
728 Baylor Ave

Location

728 Baylor Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Bonita Long Canyon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
728 Baylor Ave Available 02/08/19 GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN BONITA! - Don't miss out on this absolutely GORGEOUS Bonita home, perched on the canyon. Upgraded throughout with a gourmet kitchen, custom built-ins, washer/dryer connections, bamboo flooring and stainless steel appliances. This property features an oversized master suite, property was originally a 4 bedroom home, the 3rd bedroom was converted into a master retreat, complete with custom entertainment center. Master suite also enjoys a large private deck, perfect for enjoying the cool canyon breezes. Step into the backyard to find a sparkling, private pool. This one has it all! Easy access to the 54, the 805 and the 125 freeways. Don't wait, call us today for a viewing appointment. Call us at 619-746-6547.

(RLNE4353567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Baylor Ave have any available units?
728 Baylor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Baylor Ave have?
Some of 728 Baylor Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Baylor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
728 Baylor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Baylor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Baylor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 728 Baylor Ave offer parking?
No, 728 Baylor Ave does not offer parking.
Does 728 Baylor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Baylor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Baylor Ave have a pool?
Yes, 728 Baylor Ave has a pool.
Does 728 Baylor Ave have accessible units?
No, 728 Baylor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Baylor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Baylor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
