Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

728 Baylor Ave Available 02/08/19 GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN BONITA! - Don't miss out on this absolutely GORGEOUS Bonita home, perched on the canyon. Upgraded throughout with a gourmet kitchen, custom built-ins, washer/dryer connections, bamboo flooring and stainless steel appliances. This property features an oversized master suite, property was originally a 4 bedroom home, the 3rd bedroom was converted into a master retreat, complete with custom entertainment center. Master suite also enjoys a large private deck, perfect for enjoying the cool canyon breezes. Step into the backyard to find a sparkling, private pool. This one has it all! Easy access to the 54, the 805 and the 125 freeways. Don't wait, call us today for a viewing appointment. Call us at 619-746-6547.



(RLNE4353567)