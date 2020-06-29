All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
726 Duoro Dr.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

726 Duoro Dr.

726 Duoro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

726 Duoro Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
*Just Reduced & Move In Spacial - $300 off one month's rent!* 3 Bedroom Home with Canyon Views - *Just Reduced & Move In Spacial - $300 off one month's rent!* Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Rancho Del Rey home with amazing views throughout!. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The living room has a fireplace & vaulted ceilings and includes an HD TV and a couch. The dining room comes furnished with the dining room table. A modern kitchen with upgraded stainless steal appliances and granite counters opens to the family room and back patio. Washer and dryer are included. Master bedroom includes a king size bed and HD TV, has a walk-in closet and a balcony overlooking the canyon. If the future tenants do not want any of these items included, the owner is willing to put them in storage. Enjoy the views in the spacious backyard! This home is located close to top-rated schools and minutes away from 805 freeway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Pets allowed with owner approval.
DRE 01197438

(RLNE4625342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Duoro Dr. have any available units?
726 Duoro Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Duoro Dr. have?
Some of 726 Duoro Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Duoro Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
726 Duoro Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Duoro Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Duoro Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 726 Duoro Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 726 Duoro Dr. offers parking.
Does 726 Duoro Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 Duoro Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Duoro Dr. have a pool?
No, 726 Duoro Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 726 Duoro Dr. have accessible units?
No, 726 Duoro Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Duoro Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Duoro Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

