726 Duoro Dr.

*Just Reduced & Move In Spacial - $300 off one month's rent!* 3 Bedroom Home with Canyon Views - *Just Reduced & Move In Spacial - $300 off one month's rent!* Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Rancho Del Rey home with amazing views throughout!. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The living room has a fireplace & vaulted ceilings and includes an HD TV and a couch. The dining room comes furnished with the dining room table. A modern kitchen with upgraded stainless steal appliances and granite counters opens to the family room and back patio. Washer and dryer are included. Master bedroom includes a king size bed and HD TV, has a walk-in closet and a balcony overlooking the canyon. If the future tenants do not want any of these items included, the owner is willing to put them in storage. Enjoy the views in the spacious backyard! This home is located close to top-rated schools and minutes away from 805 freeway, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Pets allowed with owner approval.

