Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

Furnished 3 Bedroom Plus Den - 2.5 Bathroom in Rolling Hills - Beautiful 3 bedroom plus a Den home on an elevated lot at the end of a cul de sac. Gourmet style kitchen, wonderful master suite, upgrades galore. Backyard is like a private paradise with a view.

Single story with this size is such a great lay out.



Wont last long



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5460324)