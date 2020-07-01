72 Sandalwood Drive APT M03

Amenities
1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 208254
Nice 1-bedroom 1-bathroom Downstairs Apartment with a small patio for Rent at Bonita Point Apartments of Chula Vista, CA. 3.2 Miles from the Beach.
Available to move in on February 1, 2020, and the Security Deposit is Waived!!!
It has Air Conditioning, for those long hot summer days!
0.5 Miles Away from 805 freeway and 1 mile away from Plaza Bonita Mall
The rent is $1600 a month with a yearly, six month or Month-to-Month lease. Open to discussing lower rent.
NO NEGATIVES, such as Evictions, Leaving a Previous Property with a Balance Due, etc.
Very Quiet and Safe Area
Water and Light Bill Included.
Coin Laundry Room on Site
One Car Assigned Parking Space and pass for Guest Parking
Pets allowed.
Call or text, 619-888-1616 to schedule an appointment to view Apartment
Taking Applications NOW! First Come, First Serve!!! Don't miss out
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208254
