72 Sandalwood Drive APT M03

Location

72 Sandalwood Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 208254

Nice 1-bedroom 1-bathroom Downstairs Apartment with a small patio for Rent at Bonita Point Apartments of Chula Vista, CA. 3.2 Miles from the Beach.

Available to move in on February 1, 2020, and the Security Deposit is Waived!!!

It has Air Conditioning, for those long hot summer days!

0.5 Miles Away from 805 freeway and 1 mile away from Plaza Bonita Mall

The rent is $1600 a month with a yearly, six month or Month-to-Month lease. Open to discussing lower rent.

NO NEGATIVES, such as Evictions, Leaving a Previous Property with a Balance Due, etc.

Very Quiet and Safe Area

Water and Light Bill Included.

Coin Laundry Room on Site

One Car Assigned Parking Space and pass for Guest Parking

Pets allowed.

Call or text, 619-888-1616 to schedule an appointment to view Apartment

Taking Applications NOW! First Come, First Serve!!! Don't miss out
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208254
Property Id 208254

(RLNE5482662)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

