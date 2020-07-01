72 Sandalwood Drive APT M03

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking guest parking

1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 208254



Nice 1-bedroom 1-bathroom Downstairs Apartment with a small patio for Rent at Bonita Point Apartments of Chula Vista, CA. 3.2 Miles from the Beach.



Available to move in on February 1, 2020, and the Security Deposit is Waived!!!



It has Air Conditioning, for those long hot summer days!



0.5 Miles Away from 805 freeway and 1 mile away from Plaza Bonita Mall



The rent is $1600 a month with a yearly, six month or Month-to-Month lease. Open to discussing lower rent.



NO NEGATIVES, such as Evictions, Leaving a Previous Property with a Balance Due, etc.



Very Quiet and Safe Area



Water and Light Bill Included.



Coin Laundry Room on Site



One Car Assigned Parking Space and pass for Guest Parking



Pets allowed.



Call or text, 619-888-1616 to schedule an appointment to view Apartment



Taking Applications NOW! First Come, First Serve!!! Don't miss out

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208254

Property Id 208254



(RLNE5482662)