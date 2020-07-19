All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

715 Madison Ave

715 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

715 Madison Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Super Cute 2 B/R 1 B Duplex - Property Id: 96511

SECTION 8 APPLICANTS HIGHLY DESIRED.

Duplex very quiet and clean. Has a private patio. Has a gated interior resident area. Unit has access to a pool and on site laundry.
There is one assigned parking space and ready access to street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96511
Property Id 96511

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4651242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Madison Ave have any available units?
715 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Madison Ave have?
Some of 715 Madison Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
715 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 715 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 715 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 715 Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 715 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Madison Ave have a pool?
Yes, 715 Madison Ave has a pool.
Does 715 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 715 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
