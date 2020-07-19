715 Madison Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Central Chula Vista
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Super Cute 2 B/R 1 B Duplex - Property Id: 96511
SECTION 8 APPLICANTS HIGHLY DESIRED.
Duplex very quiet and clean. Has a private patio. Has a gated interior resident area. Unit has access to a pool and on site laundry. There is one assigned parking space and ready access to street parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96511 Property Id 96511
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4651242)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 Madison Ave have any available units?
715 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.