Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

712 Shoreline Rd. Available 07/22/19 $500 Move in Special! Smart Townhome with Solar in Chula Vista! - Tenant Planet is having a $500 Move in Special. We are proud to present this smart luxury 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath townhome in Chula Vista. It is an 8-minute drive from the Naval Base in San Diego It offers a great view of the bay! Built with a simple open concept with modern appliances! It offers Solar, HVAC system throughout the whole unit and it comes with the NEST Thermostat & Security System.



It also offers Great natural light and has an attached 2 car garage. Close to the 54 & 5 freeways for easy and entry and exit. Located near downtown Chula Vista and all its shops!



Please fill out our free applications to view it. No Section 8, please.



