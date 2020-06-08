All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
712 Shoreline Rd.
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

712 Shoreline Rd.

712 Shoreline Rd · No Longer Available
Location

712 Shoreline Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
712 Shoreline Rd. Available 07/22/19 $500 Move in Special! Smart Townhome with Solar in Chula Vista! - Tenant Planet is having a $500 Move in Special. We are proud to present this smart luxury 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath townhome in Chula Vista. It is an 8-minute drive from the Naval Base in San Diego It offers a great view of the bay! Built with a simple open concept with modern appliances! It offers Solar, HVAC system throughout the whole unit and it comes with the NEST Thermostat & Security System.

It also offers Great natural light and has an attached 2 car garage. Close to the 54 & 5 freeways for easy and entry and exit. Located near downtown Chula Vista and all its shops!

Please fill out our free applications to view it. No Section 8, please.

(RLNE4891452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Shoreline Rd. have any available units?
712 Shoreline Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Shoreline Rd. have?
Some of 712 Shoreline Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Shoreline Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
712 Shoreline Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Shoreline Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 712 Shoreline Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 712 Shoreline Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 712 Shoreline Rd. offers parking.
Does 712 Shoreline Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Shoreline Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Shoreline Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 712 Shoreline Rd. has a pool.
Does 712 Shoreline Rd. have accessible units?
No, 712 Shoreline Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Shoreline Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Shoreline Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
