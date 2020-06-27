All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
679 Rivera St
679 Rivera St

679 Rivera Street · No Longer Available
Location

679 Rivera Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Greg Rogers

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage for rent in the South Chula Vista area. This is right off the Olympic Parkway and has easy access to 805 freeway. There is a great back yard for entertainment along with a bonus back area for a game room or a second living room area. This property will be available July 4th for viewing, please call our office to schedule a showing. This property will not be participating in the Section 8 program. DRE# 01501431 and this property is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 Rivera St have any available units?
679 Rivera St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 679 Rivera St have?
Some of 679 Rivera St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 Rivera St currently offering any rent specials?
679 Rivera St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 Rivera St pet-friendly?
Yes, 679 Rivera St is pet friendly.
Does 679 Rivera St offer parking?
Yes, 679 Rivera St offers parking.
Does 679 Rivera St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 679 Rivera St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 Rivera St have a pool?
No, 679 Rivera St does not have a pool.
Does 679 Rivera St have accessible units?
No, 679 Rivera St does not have accessible units.
Does 679 Rivera St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 Rivera St has units with dishwashers.
