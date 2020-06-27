679 Rivera St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage for rent in the South Chula Vista area. This is right off the Olympic Parkway and has easy access to 805 freeway. There is a great back yard for entertainment along with a bonus back area for a game room or a second living room area. This property will be available July 4th for viewing, please call our office to schedule a showing. This property will not be participating in the Section 8 program. DRE# 01501431 and this property is pet friendly.