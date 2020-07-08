664 Santa Clara Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Desirable Single Story, 3 Bed + 1 Optional Room! - Rolling Hills Ranch (Valencia) ~ Beautiful single story home ~ 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 optional room, 2 car garage, located on a cul-de-sac! Approximately 2063 Sq. Ft. Optional room would be great for an office/library with large built in bookcase. Shutters throughout, gorgeous wood floors, fireplace, open floor plan! Master Bedroom has an over-sized bath tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and sliding door that leads to the backyard. Appliances include: gas cook-top, double oven, stainless refrigerator, microwave, disposal and dishwasher. Nice size Laundry Room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Chef's kitchen has a large granite island, ample cabinets, opens to large family room with a view of the lush backyard! Professionally Landscaped Backyard with view fence, patio and fire-pit, plenty of seating to enjoy entertaining. Awesome community pool, close to parks & trails, Otay Lakes, Otay Shopping Mall, restaurants, schools, freeway close! Minimum credit score 650, Renters Insurance required. Tenant pays all utilities, gardening service included. 1 year lease, no pets please. Visit www.DRWGroup.biz to schedule a showing or call (619) 421-9090. Thank You!



No Pets Allowed



