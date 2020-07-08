All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
664 Santa Clara Ct.
664 Santa Clara Ct.

664 Santa Clara Court · No Longer Available
Location

664 Santa Clara Court, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Desirable Single Story, 3 Bed + 1 Optional Room! - Rolling Hills Ranch (Valencia) ~ Beautiful single story home ~ 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 optional room, 2 car garage, located on a cul-de-sac! Approximately 2063 Sq. Ft. Optional room would be great for an office/library with large built in bookcase. Shutters throughout, gorgeous wood floors, fireplace, open floor plan! Master Bedroom has an over-sized bath tub, separate shower, walk-in closet and sliding door that leads to the backyard. Appliances include: gas cook-top, double oven, stainless refrigerator, microwave, disposal and dishwasher. Nice size Laundry Room with washer and dryer hook-ups. Chef's kitchen has a large granite island, ample cabinets, opens to large family room with a view of the lush backyard! Professionally Landscaped Backyard with view fence, patio and fire-pit, plenty of seating to enjoy entertaining. Awesome community pool, close to parks & trails, Otay Lakes, Otay Shopping Mall, restaurants, schools, freeway close! Minimum credit score 650, Renters Insurance required. Tenant pays all utilities, gardening service included. 1 year lease, no pets please. Visit www.DRWGroup.biz to schedule a showing or call (619) 421-9090. Thank You!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5388088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 Santa Clara Ct. have any available units?
664 Santa Clara Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 Santa Clara Ct. have?
Some of 664 Santa Clara Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 Santa Clara Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
664 Santa Clara Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 Santa Clara Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 664 Santa Clara Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 664 Santa Clara Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 664 Santa Clara Ct. offers parking.
Does 664 Santa Clara Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 Santa Clara Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 Santa Clara Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 664 Santa Clara Ct. has a pool.
Does 664 Santa Clara Ct. have accessible units?
No, 664 Santa Clara Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 664 Santa Clara Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 Santa Clara Ct. has units with dishwashers.

