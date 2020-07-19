All apartments in Chula Vista
Location

637 Crescent Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely Sunbow home on large corner lot overlooking nearby park. Spacious layout with high vaulted ceilings. Neutral paint scheme and newer carpet and wood floors. Low traffic location. Huge 3 Car Garage. Located conveniently close to nearby schools, shopping, Little League fields, and YMCA! This home is exceptional and will move quickly at this price! Call today to schedule a showing. Tenant is responsible for utility services. Refrigerator, washer & dryer NOT provided.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Crescent Dr. have any available units?
637 Crescent Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Crescent Dr. have?
Some of 637 Crescent Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Crescent Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
637 Crescent Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Crescent Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 637 Crescent Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 637 Crescent Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 637 Crescent Dr. offers parking.
Does 637 Crescent Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Crescent Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Crescent Dr. have a pool?
No, 637 Crescent Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 637 Crescent Dr. have accessible units?
No, 637 Crescent Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Crescent Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Crescent Dr. has units with dishwashers.
