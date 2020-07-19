637 Crescent Dr.

Amenities
Lovely Sunbow home on large corner lot overlooking nearby park. Spacious layout with high vaulted ceilings. Neutral paint scheme and newer carpet and wood floors. Low traffic location. Huge 3 Car Garage. Located conveniently close to nearby schools, shopping, Little League fields, and YMCA! This home is exceptional and will move quickly at this price! Call today to schedule a showing. Tenant is responsible for utility services. Refrigerator, washer & dryer NOT provided.
